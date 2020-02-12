Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.80 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,657 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.17.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $253.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,494. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $252.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

