Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 217.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,912.33.

NVR stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $3,979.99. 1,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,879. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,562.02 and a twelve month high of $4,058.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,857.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,688.72.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $58.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,715.04, for a total transaction of $3,715,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,619 shares of company stock valued at $51,625,794. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

