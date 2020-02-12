Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,416 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Owens Corning worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.89. 67,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.