Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,918 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.76.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,313. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

