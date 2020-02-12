Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $42.23. 7,590,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,342,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $204,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,601 shares of company stock worth $9,358,356 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.