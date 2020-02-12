OVCODE Market Cap Tops $827,175.00 (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. One OVCODE token can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, OVCODE has traded flat against the dollar. OVCODE has a market capitalization of $827,175.00 and approximately $1,261.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.63 or 0.03537055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00248645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039017 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00144431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002990 BTC.

About OVCODE

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,918,342 tokens. OVCODE’s official message board is medium.com/@ovcode . OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com . OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVCODE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

