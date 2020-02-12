Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the January 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,995. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.93.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

