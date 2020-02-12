Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.17

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and traded as low as $14.42. Oxford Immunotec Global shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 93,865 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OXFD shares. BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $383.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter worth $12,218,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 769,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 382,035 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 596.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 286,873 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 197,364 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

