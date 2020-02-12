Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.17

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and traded as low as $14.42. Oxford Immunotec Global shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 93,865 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OXFD shares. BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $383.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter worth $12,218,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 769,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 382,035 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 596.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 286,873 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 197,364 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit