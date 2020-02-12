Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

OXM has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

