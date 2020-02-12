Pandacoin Market Capitalization Hits $830,121.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $830,121.00 and $5.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Pandacoin

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.