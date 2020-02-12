Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Tops $192,455.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Parachute token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $192,455.00 and approximately $12,343.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,399,568 tokens. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.