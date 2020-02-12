ParallelCoin Market Cap Tops $150,761.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004616 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $150,761.00 and approximately $179.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00803629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

