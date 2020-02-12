Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

PKOH opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01.

PKOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

