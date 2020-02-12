Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC) Trading Up 3.8%

Patriot Scientific Co. (OTCMKTS:PTSC)’s stock price was up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 235,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 193,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Patriot Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTSC)

Patriot Scientific Corporation focuses on commercializing microprocessor technologies through broad and open licensing. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

