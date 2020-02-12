Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,565,000 after buying an additional 52,011,258 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,913 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 277,720 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,082,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 54,823 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. 2,090,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,609. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

