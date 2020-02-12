Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 753,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 49.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,059,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,893. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.