Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.74. 21,762,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,314,246. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

