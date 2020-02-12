Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 445 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

