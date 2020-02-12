Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,295,234,000 after buying an additional 284,748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after buying an additional 807,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,187,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,339,000 after buying an additional 139,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Walmart by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,573,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,870,000 after buying an additional 78,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,300 shares of company stock worth $30,982,543. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $115.85. 4,730,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,407. The firm has a market cap of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.