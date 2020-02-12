Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,514. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

