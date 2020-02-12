Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 712 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $22,275,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4,491.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 98,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 8,321.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 69,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 69,069 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.71. 820,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average of $140.05. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $126.23 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

