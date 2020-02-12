Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,906,000 after buying an additional 409,195 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 69,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,995 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.64. The company had a trading volume of 409,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,166. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.57 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.22.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

