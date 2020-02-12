Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 4,720 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 3.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

NYSE KO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,178,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,697,771. The company has a market capitalization of $256.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

