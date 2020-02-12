Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 103.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 446.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

Shares of CF traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

