PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Receives $37.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $28.01 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 82,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,585,947.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,616,569 shares of company stock worth $107,875,896. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.