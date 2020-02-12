Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Investec lowered Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,140.90 ($28.16).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

LON:ADM traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,315 ($30.45). 616,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,295.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,155.64.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Andy Crossley bought 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.