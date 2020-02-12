Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Investec lowered Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,140.90 ($28.16).
LON:ADM traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,315 ($30.45). 616,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,295.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,155.64.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.
