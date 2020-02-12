Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 277.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SolGold from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of SolGold in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 70 ($0.92).

Get SolGold alerts:

SolGold stock traded up GBX 0.54 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 18.54 ($0.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.90. The company has a market cap of $354.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30. SolGold has a twelve month low of GBX 16.18 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 41.85 ($0.55).

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.