Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Pegasystems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,789. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $34,164.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,038 shares of company stock worth $2,746,849. 52.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

