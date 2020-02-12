Penn National Gaming, Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note issued on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of PENN opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $37.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

