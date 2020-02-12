Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Stock Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Pentair worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,041 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. 39,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,222. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

