pEOS (PEOS) Market Capitalization Tops $9.79 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One pEOS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network. pEOS has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $85,834.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.64 or 0.03497366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00254734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00150594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002975 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

