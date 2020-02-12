Perpetual (ASX:PPT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.38

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and traded as high as $44.26. Perpetual shares last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 312,660 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$42.42 and a 200 day moving average of A$39.08.

About Perpetual (ASX:PPT)

Perpetual Limited offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

