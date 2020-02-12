Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $315,000 Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Pure Cycle worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 51,945 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,885 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Shares of Pure Cycle stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 1,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,507. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $321.32 million, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.