Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,660 Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Taylor Devices worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 56,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $671,934.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TAYD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. 350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

Taylor Devices Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.