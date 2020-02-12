Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 525705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

