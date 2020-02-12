Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,592. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.