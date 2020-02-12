Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $19.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:DOC opened at $20.15 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.96, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

