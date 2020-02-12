Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.28

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and traded as high as $15.30. Pimco Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 56,897 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,683 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 38.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

