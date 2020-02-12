Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $303,000 Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in State Street by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $80.50. 53,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

