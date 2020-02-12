Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,910 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 219,150 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,308 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 595,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,989,135. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

