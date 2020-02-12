Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 9.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in EnerSys by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Sidoti upped their target price on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENS stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,651. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

