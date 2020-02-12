Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,903 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $235,077.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,897.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,399 shares of company stock worth $9,635,585. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 68,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

