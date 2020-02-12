Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,995 Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

CSSE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 1,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.09. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 44.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

