Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,080 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,118,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,169. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,626. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

