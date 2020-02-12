Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.73. The company had a trading volume of 801,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

