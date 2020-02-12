Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.06. 2,073,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,842. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $310.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.