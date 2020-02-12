Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,478. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.45 and a 200 day moving average of $146.02. The company has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

