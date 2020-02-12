Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,461. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

