Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 462 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.52. The company had a trading volume of 403,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,600. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $96.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

