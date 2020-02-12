Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.62% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $152.27. The company had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,072. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.12. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $132.51 and a 1 year high of $156.00.

